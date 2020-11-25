Home

Martha Elizabeth Pugh


1937 - 2020
Martha Elizabeth Pugh Obituary

Martha Elizabeth Pugh of Taylor died Saturday at Moses Taylor Hospital. Her husband, John Pugh, died in 1994.

Born April 14, 1937, daughter of the late Ira and Margaret Travis Comstock, she lived most of her life in Scranton until moving to Taylor a few years ago. She was a graduate of Technical High School and worked as the restaurant manager of Woolworth's in the Keyser Oak Plaza until her retirement. She was a member of the United Baptist Church, Taylor.

She is survived by her sons, John, Stephen; and Barry and wife, Heidi Pointon; former daughter-in-law and friend, Terri Pointon; a stepdaughter, Sally Weakland; five grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Pointon, Vanessa and Victoria Pointon, and Barry Pointon; a stepgranddaughter, Christine; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Kathy Pugh, in 2010.

Per Martha's wishes, there will be no service. Please remember her in your prayers.


