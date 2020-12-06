Home

Martha "Marty" Gerrity

Martha "Marty" Gerrity Obituary

Martha "Marty" Gerrity, 88, of Taylor, passed away Saturday at Lackawanna Health and Rehab. She was the widow of Robert Gerrity Sr., who died in 2011.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph Szatkowski and Teresa Michler Szatkowski Levandoski, she enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader. Marty was a loving mother who especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

Surviving are two children, Debbie Coggins and husband, Pat; and Thomas Gerrity; five grandchildren, Tina Mailen and husband, CC; David Wagner and wife, Chrissy; Joseph Wagner and wife, Sasha; Joanne Griffin; and Shane Gerrity; and five great-grandchildren; stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Jr.; granddaughter, Coleen Gerrity; brother, Victor Levandoski; and daughter-in-law, Sally Gerrity.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


