Martha J. Coviello, 89, of Tarpon Springs, Fla.,formerly from Dunmore, entered into eternal rest on July 7 at Suncoast Hospice of Florida after her long battle with dementia.
Present at her beside were her son, Andrew, and John Shiner, who were her caregivers and with whom she resided. She will be forever missed by them both.
She was the widow of Conio J. Coviello, who passed away April 6, 1990.
Born in Blakely, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Owens Evans. She attended Blakely public schools. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, crocheting, knitting and baking.
She is also survived by her beloved sister, Catherine Del Guercio, who is 102; numerous nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are her estranged daughter, Deborah J. Policichio, of Throop; two sons, Leonard J. Coviello, Nicholson; and Daniel J. Coviello, Dupont; several estranged grandchildern and great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved infant daughter, Marsha Joy Coviello; and son, Paul J. Coviello; sisters, Ethel McMahon, Elizabeth Clark and Ann Bonacci; and brothers, Harold Evans and Thomas Evans.
The funeral will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. from the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore, PA 18512, with Mass at 9:30 in St. Anthony of Padua Church. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Tuesday, Aug. 20, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 18, 2019