Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
404 Susquehanna Ave
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-3401
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church
Delaware Avenue
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church
Delaware Avenue
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Dutka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha M. Dutka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha M. Dutka Obituary
Martha M. Dutka, 88, a resident of Lackawanna County Health and Rehab Center, in Blakely, and formerly of Olyphant, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton following an illness. She was the widow of Frank Dutka, who died in 1982.

Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Sabastianell Korsun, she was a graduate of Jessup High School and a member of Holy Cross Parish, in Olyphant. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, especially while working at the family business, the former Dutka's Market, in Olyphant. She is survived by two sons, David, of Carbondale; and Joseph D., of Olyphant; four grandchildren, Justin and wife, Beth, of Cherry Hill, N.J.; Deanna and companion, Alex Williams, of Throop; David Jeremy Dutka, of Lexington, S.C.; Erin and husband, Paul Laquintano, of White's Crossing; one great-grandson, Jacoby Williams, of Throop; one stepgreat-grandson, Andrew Laquintano, of White's Crossing; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, in Olyphant, to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Interment of cremated remains will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely.

There are no viewing hours. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now