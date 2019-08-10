|
Martha M. Dutka, 88, a resident of Lackawanna County Health and Rehab Center, in Blakely, and formerly of Olyphant, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton following an illness. She was the widow of Frank Dutka, who died in 1982.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Sabastianell Korsun, she was a graduate of Jessup High School and a member of Holy Cross Parish, in Olyphant. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, especially while working at the family business, the former Dutka's Market, in Olyphant. She is survived by two sons, David, of Carbondale; and Joseph D., of Olyphant; four grandchildren, Justin and wife, Beth, of Cherry Hill, N.J.; Deanna and companion, Alex Williams, of Throop; David Jeremy Dutka, of Lexington, S.C.; Erin and husband, Paul Laquintano, of White's Crossing; one great-grandson, Jacoby Williams, of Throop; one stepgreat-grandson, Andrew Laquintano, of White's Crossing; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, in Olyphant, to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Interment of cremated remains will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely.
There are no viewing hours. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 10, 2019