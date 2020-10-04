Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of St. Gregory
330 N. Abington Road
Clarks Green, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Gregory
330 N. Abington Road
Clarks Green, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Mastroianni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha M. Mastroianni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha M. Mastroianni Obituary

Services have been scheduled for Martha M. Mastroianni, 88, of Clarks Green, who passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 30, 2020.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Following COVID-19 guidelines, burial will be private at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -