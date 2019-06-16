Martha Rodney, 85, of Scranton, formerly of Spring Brook Twp., went home to be with the Lord on June 14.



She was the daughter of the late Clare W. Sr. and Minnie Webb Dutter. She was born on Sept. 12, 1933, in Thornhurst, Pa., and lived for most of her life in Spring Brook Twp., Pa.



She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clare (Joe) Dutter, of Kunkletown, Pa.; Albert Dutter, of Madisonville, Pa.; and Harry Dutter, of Spring Brook Twp.; as well as a sister, Loretta Valvano LaCapra, of Scranton, Pa.



Surviving are a brother, Peter F. Dutter, of Spring Brook Twp. She was the wife of the late John B. Rodney Sr.; and was preceded in death by her son, John B. Rodney Jr., of Quenomo, Kan. Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Detz, of Scranton, Pa., and her husband, Jack, with whom she had been living for a number of years; a son, Joseph P. Rodney, of Winnemucca, Nev.; three grandsons, Jay Rodney, Jason Rodney and Timothy Rodney; four great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews and their families.



She worked as a meat packer in her early years and a companion for the infirm and elderly in her later years, including Josephine Detz. She served the Lord faithfully, teaching various children's Bible groups, cleaning the church, driving the church van, caring for children, helping others and working wherever there was a need.



She gave generously of her time, talent and resources throughout her life. Her love touched many lives, and her church, faith in God and family have always been her sources of courage and strength. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend throughout her life, giving of herself wherever possible, and she will be dearly missed.



In the past, she attended Crossroad Assembly of God Church in Elmhurst for many years, and most recently was a part of Radical Faith Fellowship Church, Scranton, where the services will be held. Friends may visit the church Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ron Liples conducting the service. Interment will be at Maple Lake Cemetery in Spring Brook Twp., with Pastor Judy Schmidt conducting the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha Rodney's name may be sent to the church, Radical Faith Fellowship, rear 214 W. Market St. in Scranton.



Arrangements by the Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, under the direct guidance of Andrew A. Yurkanin Jr., funeral director.



To offer an online condolence, visit the funeral home's website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary