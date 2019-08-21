Home

Martha Sherba, 90, of Old Forge, Pa., passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 18.

Martha lived and worked in the Old Forge area. She was predeceased by her husband, John.

She is survived by nieces, nephews and their families.

A service will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main St. in Chatham, N.J. Interment will follow at Fair Mount Cemetery, Chatham.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Elizabeth, N.J.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019
