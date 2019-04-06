Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Susan (Sue) Rosar. View Sign

Martha Susan (Sue) Rosar, 65, of Dunmore, died Thursday at Regional Hospital in Scranton.



Her husband, Jim, and their son, David, and friends were by her side.



She was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Jandrokovic, and the daughter-in-law of the late Edward and Victoria Rosar Knick.



Born 21 Feb. 1954, in Blakely, she graduated from Valley View High School class of 1972, was employed at Sugarman's, Great Northern and, recently, the Dunmore school cafeteria, where she made many friends with students over her 17 years.



She enjoyed baking for various family parties and get-togethers; without her famous yum yum cake, Black Magic cake and various cookies, there will be a significant increase in weight loss amongst family and friends. She had enjoyed genealogy as a hobby, and, through her diligent detective work, she was able to find various family members on both sides of the family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, son and their dog, Chance.



She was so proud when her son became an Eagle Scout and graduated from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, R.I.



She is survived by her husband, Jim, of 36 years; and son, David; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Peter; and a sister, Sharon.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 1775, Scranton, Pa.



The funeral will be Monday at 10 in the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

301 Chestnut St

Dunmore , PA 18512

