Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Wassmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha (Post) Wassmer


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha (Post) Wassmer Obituary
Martha (Post) Wassmer of Scranton passed away on Jan. 1, at Mountain View Care Center at age 79.

She was born March 4, 1940, in Paterson, N.J.

We would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Care Center of Scranton for taking such good care of her during her stay there.

She is survived by son, Eugene C. Wassmer (Natalie); granddaughter, Alexandra Wassmer (Patrick Padula IV); great-grandchildren, Marissa Padula and Patrick Padula V; brother, Harry Post (Dotty); and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by sisters, Alice, Joann and Eleanore; and brothers, Eddie and Charlie.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -