Martha (Post) Wassmer of Scranton passed away on Jan. 1, at Mountain View Care Center at age 79.
She was born March 4, 1940, in Paterson, N.J.
We would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Care Center of Scranton for taking such good care of her during her stay there.
She is survived by son, Eugene C. Wassmer (Natalie); granddaughter, Alexandra Wassmer (Patrick Padula IV); great-grandchildren, Marissa Padula and Patrick Padula V; brother, Harry Post (Dotty); and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Alice, Joann and Eleanore; and brothers, Eddie and Charlie.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020