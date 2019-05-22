Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin "Frankie" Dunay. View Sign Service Information Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc. 204 Main Street Duryea , PA 18642 (570)-457-4301 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc. 204 Main Street Duryea , PA 18642 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. John the Evangelist Church 35 William Street Pittston , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Martin "Frankie" Dunay, 88, of Duryea, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19.



Martin was born in Duryea on Dec. 8, 1930. He was the son of the late Martin and Anna Pavlisko Dunay. He was a graduate of Duryea High School, class of 1949. He was a certified appliance repair technician and employed for more than 50 years at Jacob Kurlancheek Furniture Store in Duryea as a repairman, warehouse manager and salesman. From 1976 through 1983, he served as a member of the Pittston Area School Board.



He was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pittston, and a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Pittston. He was the president of the American Legion Fishing Club and a social member of both American Legion Post 585 and VFW Post 1227 in Duryea.



He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was the master of all trades and no work was too difficult for him. He was the first person you thought to call when something needed to be fixed. "He was a man of golden hands." He enjoyed fishing, gardening, building and watching Penn State football.



Preceding him in death, besides his parents, were his brothers, Joseph, Michael and Albert Dunay; and his sisters, Mary Dunay, Pauline Vitek, Veronica Reese, Theresa Macuga, Ann Breig and Ruth Pernot.



Surviving is his loving wife, Irene Yurkanin Dunay, Duryea. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on May 26. Also surviving are two daughters, Dr. Darlene Ann Dunay and husband, Anthony Wastella, Old Forge; and Renee Poveromo and husband, attorney Carl Poveromo, Duryea; one son, Martin Dunay and wife, Cathy Dunay, Clarks Summit; six grandchildren, Anthony Wastella, Rachele Poveromo, Catherine Wastella, Julianne Dunay, Rhianna Dunay and Ricky Beccaloni; sisters, Helen Champi, Duryea; and Irene Kosik, Dupont; brothers, Paul Dunay and sister-in-law, Anna Mae Dunay, Shelton, Conn.; and Joseph Dunay, Enola; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.



He will be remembered often, in a thousand different ways, in the morning with a cup of coffee, at night working under the lights, by the water casting a hook, in the yard growing a garden and, in our hearts, forever.



His family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Regional Hospital of Scranton and also the loving care of Dr. Linda Barrasse.



The funeral will be Saturday, May 25, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, with the Rev. John Kulavich and the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea.



A viewing will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral. To leave an online condolence for Martin's family, please visit the funeral home website,

Mr. Martin "Frankie" Dunay, 88, of Duryea, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19.Martin was born in Duryea on Dec. 8, 1930. He was the son of the late Martin and Anna Pavlisko Dunay. He was a graduate of Duryea High School, class of 1949. He was a certified appliance repair technician and employed for more than 50 years at Jacob Kurlancheek Furniture Store in Duryea as a repairman, warehouse manager and salesman. From 1976 through 1983, he served as a member of the Pittston Area School Board.He was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pittston, and a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Pittston. He was the president of the American Legion Fishing Club and a social member of both American Legion Post 585 and VFW Post 1227 in Duryea.He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was the master of all trades and no work was too difficult for him. He was the first person you thought to call when something needed to be fixed. "He was a man of golden hands." He enjoyed fishing, gardening, building and watching Penn State football.Preceding him in death, besides his parents, were his brothers, Joseph, Michael and Albert Dunay; and his sisters, Mary Dunay, Pauline Vitek, Veronica Reese, Theresa Macuga, Ann Breig and Ruth Pernot.Surviving is his loving wife, Irene Yurkanin Dunay, Duryea. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on May 26. Also surviving are two daughters, Dr. Darlene Ann Dunay and husband, Anthony Wastella, Old Forge; and Renee Poveromo and husband, attorney Carl Poveromo, Duryea; one son, Martin Dunay and wife, Cathy Dunay, Clarks Summit; six grandchildren, Anthony Wastella, Rachele Poveromo, Catherine Wastella, Julianne Dunay, Rhianna Dunay and Ricky Beccaloni; sisters, Helen Champi, Duryea; and Irene Kosik, Dupont; brothers, Paul Dunay and sister-in-law, Anna Mae Dunay, Shelton, Conn.; and Joseph Dunay, Enola; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.He will be remembered often, in a thousand different ways, in the morning with a cup of coffee, at night working under the lights, by the water casting a hook, in the yard growing a garden and, in our hearts, forever.His family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Regional Hospital of Scranton and also the loving care of Dr. Linda Barrasse.The funeral will be Saturday, May 25, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, with the Rev. John Kulavich and the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea.A viewing will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral. To leave an online condolence for Martin's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Care and Concern Ministries, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640. Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close