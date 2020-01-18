|
Martin F. Cummings Jr., 74, died Sunday. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Cummings of Scott Twp.
He was the son of the late Martin F. Cummings Sr. and Mary (Frazer) Cummings.
Martin was a longtime fire chief for the Scott Hose Company 1. He worked for Daystrom, then for the Tribune and Scranton Times until retirement. He loved his dogs, gardening and hunting. Martin will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his daughter, Donna Siegrist and husband, Andrew; son, Martin Cummings III; stepson, Shawn Morgan and fiancée, Suzanna Parega; six grandchildren, Drew, Benjerman, Matthew, Jeremiah, Kavii and Thalia; three siblings, Cheryl Cummings, Marilyn Cummings and Robert Cummings; many sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at Montdale United Methodist Church, 961 Lakeland Drive, Olyphant, with pastor Linda Eckersley officiating. Family and friends may send online condolences to bunnellfuneralhome.com.
The Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., 179 E. Main St., Millville, is handling arrangements.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 18, 2020