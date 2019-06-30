Marty, age 82, died unexpectedly.



Raised in Jessup, he graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton. He received his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. After post-doctoral positions at the National Institutes of Health and at University College London, he assumed a faculty position at Harvard Medical School in 1970. In 1988 he moved to Seattle and the University of Washington Medical School. At UW, Marty was professor of radiology, bioengineering, physiology and biophysics.



Marty devoted his distinguished scientific career to the field of biological energetics, focusing his major research efforts on skeletal muscle. He thought about scientific questions deeply and broadly. His contributions were highly quantitative and ranged from molecular to cellular, to noninvasive studies on humans flexing their muscles. Everyone who worked with Marty, including scientist collaborators, postdoctoral trainees and graduate students, and those who read his publications, were always amazed at his ability to identify critical and important questions, as well as his skill for finding the answers and expressing them in ways that clearly communicated their significance to the scientific and medical communities.



Marty's passion for knowledge extended beyond academia, into his personal life. Hobbies included cooking, gardening, fishing, wood-carving and travel. Many of these interests were passed on to his children. Marty was very active in the life of the retirement community, where he and Pat have lived for over a decade. He participated in the residents' association and served as its president.



Marty is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia (Knoll); sisters, Maria Bonde and Christine Mohan; daughter, Mary Burkhardt; sons, Christopher, Nicholas and David; grandchildren, Juliana, Bryce, Noe and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.



Marty credited his joy of scholarship to his student days at Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton. Anyone wishing to remember him might consider a donation to them: Scranton Preparatory School Memorial Gifts, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. University advancement: The University of Scranton, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Online gifts: scranton.edu/makeagift.



A celebration of life will be held in Seattle.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019