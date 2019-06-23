Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin McAndrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin J. McAndrew

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martin J. McAndrew Obituary
Martin J. McAndrew, 68, Nicholson, died Thursday at home.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Michael and Ann Tully McAndrew, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from the Harry Lundberg School of Seamanship. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War with the United States Merchant Marines.

Martin relished the solitude that hunting and fishing afforded, and the camaraderie he found through the years at the Polish Club in North Scranton.

Funeral services are private.

Arrangements, Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now