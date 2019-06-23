|
|
Martin J. McAndrew, 68, Nicholson, died Thursday at home.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Michael and Ann Tully McAndrew, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering from the Harry Lundberg School of Seamanship. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War with the United States Merchant Marines.
Martin relished the solitude that hunting and fishing afforded, and the camaraderie he found through the years at the Polish Club in North Scranton.
Funeral services are private.
Arrangements, Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019