Martin "Marty" Krowiak Sr. of Jessup passed away very unexpectedly Friday, March 20, at Moses Taylor Hospital.
His wife, the former Pauline Hrapchak Krowiak, died in 2004.
He was the son of the late Nicholas and Anne Krowiak. He was a graduate of Throop High School and attended the Johnson School of Technology and Scranton School of Business.
Marty was an accomplished musician, vocalist and drummer, and a 70-year member of Local 120, American Federation of Musicians, and the Scranton Music Association. He also belonged to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville. He was a charter member of Boy Scout Troop No. 34, Olyphant, and attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and served on the USS Bivin, a destroyer escort, as a Radar Operator 3rd Class. He served in the American and the Pacific Theaters of Operations with the 7th Fleet. He was awarded the American Theater, the Phillipine Liberation and the Asia Occupation Service medals and the World War II Victory Medal. During a mission, he crossed the Equator in 1945 and has been noted as a Trustworthy Shell Back by Power Invested by Neptune Rex. Marty was a charter member of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., and was entered into the National World War II Memorial Registry of Remembrances on Dec. 27, 1999, by the American Battle Monuments Commission. He was a life member of Jessup VFW Post 5544.
He served on Jessup Borough Council from 1976-1986, the former Jessup Democratic Committee and the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee. He was employed with Anemostat Corp. in Scranton in the quality control department and retired after 28 years of service. He was a union official with Local 550 Sheet Metal Workers. He took great enjoyment in gardening, growing vegetables and tomatoes, which he shared with his neighbors. He was an exuberant fan of the Phillies, Eagles and the 76ers. Marty had a young-at-heart spirit and attitude. He maintained an intense degree of commitment, energy and attitude. He was one of a kind, a caring, devoted and respectful person. He lived a full and happy life and will remain in the hearts of his family and friends forever.
Surviving are two sons, Martin Jr. and wife, Jane, Jessup; and Michael, his caregiver with whom he resided; a daughter, Annie Golaszewski, Peckville; three brothers, Edward and wife, Antoinette; and Paul, all of Throop; and John and wife, Helen, Endwell, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
The family regrets it will not be the sendoff expected by our father, but due to the state of affairs in the world and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of the Margotta Funeral Home. Please visit the website for online condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020