Martin "Frank" Lowry Jr.


1925 - 2020
Martin "Frank" Lowry Jr. Obituary

Martin "Frank" Lowry Jr., 94, formerly of Liverpool, N.Y., and Scranton, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Syracuse Home Association in Baldwinsville, N.Y.

Frank was born Oct. 4, 1925, in Williamsport, Pa. He was the son of Martin Francis Sr. and Anna Teresa Kearney Lowry. He was a graduate of the University of Scranton, receiving his bachelor's degree in 1952. He retired from General Electric Co. where he worked as an engineer/physicist for 30 years. He married Grace Marie Kelleher in 1955. They were married for 56 years until her passing in 2011. Frank and his beloved wife, Grace, spent many happy winters in St. Augustine, Fla. He also enjoyed vacations to Deep Creek, Maryland, which he spent with his brothers. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered by all as always having a joke to tell and a laugh to share.

He was also predeceased by a brother, Robert Emmett Lowry.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Francis (Tracy) Lowry of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; Mary Lowry of Syracuse, N.Y.; Donald (Carol) Lowry of Berlin, N.Y.; Ann Park of Baldwinsville; Kathi Lowry of Syracuse; Martin (Danielle) Lowry of Camillus, N.Y.; and Patrick (Jennifer) Lowry of Ellicott City, Md. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Daniel, Megan, Peter, Madeline, Sophia, Sydney, Hannah, Andrea, Quinn, Liam, Owen, Kelly and Kristopher; and great-grandson, Kyler. He is also survived by two brothers, William Gerard Lowry of Louisville, Ky.; and Paul William Lowry of New York, N.Y.

Funeral services will be held at a future date and time to be announced.


