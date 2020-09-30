Home

Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-3660
Martin McDonough III

Martin McDonough III Obituary

Martin McDonough III, entered into the kingdom of heaven on Friday, Sept. 25.

Born Oct. 18, 1948, son of Martin and Margie Klassner McDonough, Marty's dad had him playing baseball as soon as he could walk. Wherever there was a baseball field, he could be found. He worked for many years at Connell Park and was a member of Nativity Parish. An avid Yankees fan who could've been another Billy Martin, he also had a special love for his train hobby. Martin loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and Santa Claus had nothing on him. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help the elderly.

Surviving are a sister, Marlene; and several cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton. Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave.


