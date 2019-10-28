|
Martin P. Joyce of Scranton passed away Sunday at the Mountain View Health Care Center following an illness.
Born in Scranton in 1947, Marty, as he was most well known, was the son of the late Paul and Anna Crawley Joyce. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War era.
He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and went on to attend Bethel University in Tennessee. He was a standout in basketball in both high school and college. He was a well-respected PIAA registered official for more than 30 years. He officiated high school- and college-level basketball and softball, being called upon for many championship games and state playoffs. He enjoyed all aspects of athletics and remained involved in the local sports community.
He taught business and accounting at both South Catholic High School and Lackawanna College, where he also coached the men's basketball team. He was employed by Emery Worldwide for many years, by Patrick Media Group and by the city of Scranton in the treasury department. Prior to his retirement, he was the business manager of COLTS.
Marty served as an elected member of the Scranton School Board, where he was head of the athletic committee. He was proud to serve the citizens of Scranton in that capacity.
Surviving are a nephew, Patrick C. Joyce and his wife, Erin, Scranton; a niece, April Joyce and husband, Eugene J. Ferguson, Chester Springs, Pa.; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Anna Joyce, and Sam and Owen Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Joyce, and his sister-in-law, Lizabeth.
The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the church Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 28, 2019