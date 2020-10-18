Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Martin Peter Barthold Sr.

Martin Peter Barthold Sr. Obituary

Martin Peter Barthold Sr., 85, of Dickson City, died Thursday evening, Oct. 15, 2020, with his family by his side at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Louise Zumblauskas.

Born in Dickson City, he was the son of the late Edward John and Helen Preambo Barthold, and he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School and he served with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of American Legion Post 665, Dickson City, the Tauras Club and the Governors Club. He had been employed by the Scranton School District before retirement.

Martin was a hard-working man, jack of all trades master of none, who would help anyone that needed it and was proud of his service to our country as an Army Airborne Ranger. He was also the biggest fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Yankees, and will be dearly missed by Buggy, his dog and best friend.

Surviving are a son, Martin Barthold Jr. and wife, Melaine , Old Forge; three daughters, Patricia A. Reese, Suffolk, Va.; Donna Ogden, Dickson City; and Christine Tina Washo and husband, George, Dickson City; a brother, Edward Barthold and wife, Ruth, Dickson City; a sister, MaryAnn Mecca and husband, William, Throop; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; also Billy Ritter, Scranton, who was like a son to him; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Wednesday a 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment with military honors will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required for entry at the funeral home and church, and social distancing will be maintained. You may be asked to wait outside before entering the funeral home to comply with COVID-19 regulations. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.


