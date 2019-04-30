Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin "Marty" Reisner. View Sign Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013 Graveside service 2:00 PM St. Aloysius Cemetery Livingston Manor , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martin "Marty" Reisner, 90, passed away Thursday, April 25, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; children, Gary and Maureen; and companion, Carol Schlier.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Marty moved to Dickson City, Pa. as a child. Marty's mother, Edna, and father, Joseph, owned and operated Reisner's Dress Factory in Archbald. During his youth, Reisner's continued to grow and prosper, eventually employing a staff of 70-80 people, and Marty later worked alongside his parents in the family business. While working, he met and shortly after married Elaine O'Hara, sister to Anne Gavas (Peckville) and brother Robert O'Hara (Peckville).



A businessman of vision, Marty saw an opportunity to provide furnishings and appliances to homes and resorts in the fast-growing resort-laden Catskill Mountains. When he and Elaine moved to Livingston Manor, N.Y., in 1950, he founded Marty's Furniture, first located on Main Street and later, a 20,000-foot showroom on Old Route 17. Both locations experienced considerable success. His son, Gary, later acquired and ran the business under the same name, a transition he was proud of.



Marty enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved boating at Lake Wallenpaupack, traveling, golfing, snowmobiling, and most of all, bowling. Although technically considered an amateur, he was far from it. In 1970, he won the New York State Bowling Championship, beating a 32-year record. He went on to win the PBA New York State Pro-Am in 1981, topping 400 bowlers, with scores of 235, 234, 224, an event that elevated him to one of the top in New York State at the time. In retirement, he rarely missed a Pennsylvania Polka dance and enjoyed watching himself and Carol Schlier light up the dance floor on WVIA. An entertainer at heart, Marty had fond memories running bus trips to Branson, Chicago, Nashville and Myrtle Beach for local residents. He knew how to have fun and put passion into everything he did. He remained a lifelong member of Agudas Achim Synagogue in Livingston Manor.



Surviving family includes his granddaughter, Melanie Reisner (Livingston Manor); sister and brother-in-law, Anne Gavas (Peckville); and Robert O'Hara (Peckville); niece, Jo-Anne Bonin and husband, Larry Bonin (Scranton); and nephew, Robert O'Hara Jr. and wife, Rosann (Peckville); grandnephew, Jonathan Bonin (New York City); grandniece and nephew, Reagan O'Hara and Ryan Patrick O'Hara; and cousin, Richard Yanulaitis. He spent considerable time with his grandnephew, Jon. Whether they were golfing, boating on the Paupack, traveling to Livingston Manor, or just shooting the breeze, they truly looked up to one another. He also enjoyed spending time watching sports with Jo-Anne's husband, Larry, and deceased brother-in-law, John Gavas (Peckville). Last June, he celebrated his 90th birthday with a barbecue at the Bonin's, a home where he often celebrated birthdays, holidays, graduations, anniversaries and milestones. He was always the life of the party.



His family would like to extend a special thank you to his loving neighbors, Jim and Melissa Casarin, Marty and Maureen O'Connor and Tim and Karen St. Ledger, along with Dr. James Peopperling, Dr. Maria Ciuferri-Wansacz and Jilian Sopp of Northeastern Rehabilitation Services, VNA Hospice in Olyphant, Pennsylvania Polka, WVIA and Allied Services Hospice. His warm smile, stories, jokes and laughter will be forever missed.



A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Livingston Manor, N.Y. To leave on online condolence, please visit



Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. Dunmore, Pa.

Martin "Marty" Reisner, 90, passed away Thursday, April 25, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; children, Gary and Maureen; and companion, Carol Schlier.Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Marty moved to Dickson City, Pa. as a child. Marty's mother, Edna, and father, Joseph, owned and operated Reisner's Dress Factory in Archbald. During his youth, Reisner's continued to grow and prosper, eventually employing a staff of 70-80 people, and Marty later worked alongside his parents in the family business. While working, he met and shortly after married Elaine O'Hara, sister to Anne Gavas (Peckville) and brother Robert O'Hara (Peckville).A businessman of vision, Marty saw an opportunity to provide furnishings and appliances to homes and resorts in the fast-growing resort-laden Catskill Mountains. When he and Elaine moved to Livingston Manor, N.Y., in 1950, he founded Marty's Furniture, first located on Main Street and later, a 20,000-foot showroom on Old Route 17. Both locations experienced considerable success. His son, Gary, later acquired and ran the business under the same name, a transition he was proud of.Marty enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved boating at Lake Wallenpaupack, traveling, golfing, snowmobiling, and most of all, bowling. Although technically considered an amateur, he was far from it. In 1970, he won the New York State Bowling Championship, beating a 32-year record. He went on to win the PBA New York State Pro-Am in 1981, topping 400 bowlers, with scores of 235, 234, 224, an event that elevated him to one of the top in New York State at the time. In retirement, he rarely missed a Pennsylvania Polka dance and enjoyed watching himself and Carol Schlier light up the dance floor on WVIA. An entertainer at heart, Marty had fond memories running bus trips to Branson, Chicago, Nashville and Myrtle Beach for local residents. He knew how to have fun and put passion into everything he did. He remained a lifelong member of Agudas Achim Synagogue in Livingston Manor.Surviving family includes his granddaughter, Melanie Reisner (Livingston Manor); sister and brother-in-law, Anne Gavas (Peckville); and Robert O'Hara (Peckville); niece, Jo-Anne Bonin and husband, Larry Bonin (Scranton); and nephew, Robert O'Hara Jr. and wife, Rosann (Peckville); grandnephew, Jonathan Bonin (New York City); grandniece and nephew, Reagan O'Hara and Ryan Patrick O'Hara; and cousin, Richard Yanulaitis. He spent considerable time with his grandnephew, Jon. Whether they were golfing, boating on the Paupack, traveling to Livingston Manor, or just shooting the breeze, they truly looked up to one another. He also enjoyed spending time watching sports with Jo-Anne's husband, Larry, and deceased brother-in-law, John Gavas (Peckville). Last June, he celebrated his 90th birthday with a barbecue at the Bonin's, a home where he often celebrated birthdays, holidays, graduations, anniversaries and milestones. He was always the life of the party.His family would like to extend a special thank you to his loving neighbors, Jim and Melissa Casarin, Marty and Maureen O'Connor and Tim and Karen St. Ledger, along with Dr. James Peopperling, Dr. Maria Ciuferri-Wansacz and Jilian Sopp of Northeastern Rehabilitation Services, VNA Hospice in Olyphant, Pennsylvania Polka, WVIA and Allied Services Hospice. His warm smile, stories, jokes and laughter will be forever missed.A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Livingston Manor, N.Y. To leave on online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. Dunmore, Pa. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close