Martin S. Zelsnack Sr., 84, of South Scranton, died Friday in Mountain View Care Center. His wife is the former Mary Grace Janssen. The couple would have been married 57 years in July.
Born in Binghamton, N.Y., he was the son of the late Michael and Madeline Martin Zelsnack. He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish and also attended St. Paul of the Cross Parish. He was a graduate of St. Paul's High School in Binghamton. He was employed for 32 years by IBEW Local 81 as an electrician. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Pro Life PA for Human Life, Scranton Chapter. He was very active in St. John Neumann Parish, serving as a Eucharistic minister and choir member, and he was instrumental in constructing the electrical setup for the annual festival for many years. He also sang in the choir at St. Paul of the Cross Parish. He also worked for many years at Catholic Television and St. Ann's Media. Marty had a wry sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. He enjoyed CB radio, model trains, and was a railroad enthusiast. He also liked going to home improvement shows. Marty would stop in a heartbeat to help anyone. He instilled his strong work ethic in his children.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Phillip Boccagno and Mountain View Care Center for all the care and comfort given to Marty.
Also surviving are his children, a son, Martin Jr. and wife, Beverly, Scranton; and three daughters, Mary Anne Quick and fiancé, Tom Abda, Scranton; Sgt. Maj. Maureen Farrar and husband, James, Spring Lake, N.C.; and Margaret Zelsnack, Philadelphia; grandchildren, Shaun, Amanda, Nicholas, Alyssa, Caroline and Lilly; a great-granddaughter, Ella; a sister, Elizabeth Nitche and husband, Bob, Hendersonville, Tenn.; nieces, nephews and many close friends.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Thomasina Normile; and a brother, Michael.
The funeral will be private with entombment in Cathedral Cemetery. A Mass will be celebrated later. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann Parish or Pro Life PA.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020