Martin T. Munley Obituary
Martin T. Munley 79, of Olyphant, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Grace Kearney Munley.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Horan Munley and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Germany for three years. Before his retirement, he was employed at Sprague and Henwood and the United States Postal Service.

Also surviving are a son, Martin T. Munley Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, and grandson, Jack, and granddaughter Grace; a sister, Kay Tomasko and husband, Paul, Clarks Summit; a brother, Joseph and wife, Betty Munley, La Plume; nieces and nephews; and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew's Mission, 9 Leslie Drive, Scranton, PA 18505.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020
