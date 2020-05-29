|
|
Martin Taylor, 71, of Moscow, died Monday at home.
Born in Dunmore, son of the late Frank and Mary Kelly Taylor, he was one of nine children.
He attended Dunmore High School. Marty worked loyally for Gehringer Canvas for more than 25 years. He had a strong will for life. He was a man with a positive attitude and always had a smile on his face. He was known for his Irish wit and humor, and was always the life of the party.
Marty cherished family gatherings, always having cold Bud Light on hand. He loved growing his hair out and often donated it to Locks of Love.
He was an avid sports lover, never missing an Eagles or Yankees game. Marty's favorite pastime was shopping; he loved buying gifts for his family and DVDs for his expansive collection.
Surviving are four children, Dawn Taylor and husband, Rick Walters, Ransom Twp.; Mauri Scritchfield and husband, John Sr., Archbald; Marty Taylor, West Pittston; and Jeff Taylor and wife, Cindy, Bear Creek Twp.; five grandchildren, John Jr. and wife, Brandy; Amanda and Joshua Scritchfield, Drew Taylor and Zachary Walters; three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaeden and Layla Scritchfield; four brothers, Frank, Jack, Jim and Michael Taylor, all of California; sister, Nancy Mundy, Missouri; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Rich Taylor; sister, Patti; an infant sister, Mary; girlfriend, Kay Olson; and former wife, Diane Evans.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. All are invited to attend.
Those attending are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.
Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 29, 2020