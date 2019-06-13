|
Martin Vincent Lynott died unexpectedly Monday, June 3. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip George Lynott and Rose Marie Montana Lynott; his paternal grandparents, Francis Lynott and Thelma Haas Lynott; and maternal grandparents, Anthony Montana and Jenny Sica Montana.
Marty loved his family and cherished his parents. Marty enjoyed time spent with his brothers, sisters and friends. Marty's passions were fishing, hunting and the Green Bay Packers. Marty loved classic rock music and had a fine collection of vinyl records he would never part with.
Marty leaves behind his three sisters, Linda Lynott Robbins and husband, Sam; Karen Lynott Lapinski and husband, Jeff; and Colleen Lynott Meyers; two brothers, Phillip Lynott; and Brian Lynott and wife, Janet; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2019