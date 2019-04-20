Martin W. Bateridge, 76, the Bell Mountain Section of Dickson City, died Tuesday at home. He is now reunited with his soulmate, his wife of 47 years, the former Margaret "Peggy" May. She died on April 21, 2012.
Born in Carbondale, the son of the late William and Beatrice Lydon Bateridge, he was a former member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore. He was educated in St. Paul's Parochial School and Scranton Technical High School. He had been employed by Trane Corp. and Sears & Roebuck, and he was most recently employed as a bus driver in the Mid Valley School District.
He was a loving and caring, father, grandfather, brother-in-law and friend who had a great sense of humor. He went out of his way to care for his family; they were his primary concern. He will be deeply missed.
His family would like to thank Drs. Weinberger and Pryor and their staffs for their outstanding care given to Martin throughout his illness.
Surviving are three daughters, Eileen Bateridge, Scranton; Kathleen Coyle and husband, Alan, Dickson City; and Noreen Logan and husband, Thomas, Dickson City; three grandchildren, Evan, Declan and Kieran Logan; a brother-in-law, Bruce May and fiancée, Margaret Howells, Handsome Lake; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Paserp and husband, Eugene, Mayfield; and nieces.
A memorial Mass will be offered Tuesday at 9:30 in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Anyone attending should go directly to the church.
Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Interment of cremains will take place at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2019