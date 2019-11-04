|
Marvin Brotter, whose unique problem-solving insights, wisdom and warmth enriched the lives of friends, family and countless members of the community, died Nov. 3 at his home in Scranton, Pa.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he graduated from Tilden High School in Brooklyn, and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in the field of urban planning at Brooklyn College, as well as master's and doctoral degrees in public administration at Nova University. Dr. Brotter worked as a city planner for 65 years, right up until the time of his passing. His long and distinguished career included developing the urban planning division of Bellante and Clauss Inc. of Scranton, Pa., following which he started his own company, Associated Planning and Development, through which he served numerous townships throughout Northeast, Pa. He developed master plans for the University of Scranton, the redevelopment of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding areas following the devastation of Hurricane Agnes, and other redevelopment projects too numerous to mention.
Dr. Brotter was known as a man of practical vision, a master planner, and a specialist in helping communities discover how they might transform their present realities into life-enhancing futures. Dozens of communities turned to Dr. Brotter as their guide to improving the quality of life for their citizens. He passed along his knowledge to students at Marywood College, where he was a beloved and respected professor of public administration for 22 years. He was known to the faculty of Marywood as a "dedicated educator and a true gentleman," whose legacy was honored by a Presidential Scholarship to aid an able student in his name.
Marvin was also an active member of the Temple Israel community, where he served on the board in various capacities over the years.
A native of Brooklyn, son of the late Benjamin and Rose Romm Brotter, he was predeceased by his brother, Stephen; and his daughter-in-law, Deborah Jurkowitz. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Harriet Seiden; as well as his three sons, Bruce Brotter, of Pleasantville, N.Y.; Mark Brotter, of New York City; and Jay Brotter and wife, Reena Unkaew, of Roaring Brook Twp. In addition, he is survived by his four grandchildren, Jake Brotter, of New York City; Cody Brotter, of Los Angeles; Jesse Brotter, of New York City: and Zoey Brotter, of Roaring Brook Twp; and a great-granddaughter, Dalia, of New York City. He is also survived by a brother, Arthur Brotter, of Northridge, Calif.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 9:30 a.m. in the Goodman Chapel at Temple Israel, 918 E. Gibson St., Scranton, by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon. Friends will be received from 8:45 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, N.Y.
Family members will be observing a private shiva for friends and relatives at 1900 Cleveland Ave. in Scranton, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marvin's name may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation at 88 Pine St., Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 4, 2019