Mary A. "Dolly" Adamski, 90, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Chrobak Adamski. A graduate of Central High School, prior to retirement, she was employed by Hadden Craftsman, where she was the mistress of ceremony at many events. She faithfully attended Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Scranton. She enjoyed chauffeuring the nuns to dinner and attending their block parties. From the time she was a child, she was devoted to St. Ann's and attended the Novena every July. She was generous with her love for others and took pleasure in spending time with her family, drinking her coffee and telling stories. She loved traveling, playing and watching baseball. She had a wonderful sense of humor, fueled by her love of scotch. Her laughter and company will be greatly missed.



A special thank you to Bob and Grace Helbing for their love, care and friendship to "Dolly."



Surviving are nieces, nephews and many good friends.



She was also preceded in death by 10 siblings, Harry, Edward, John, Stanley, Eugene, Wanda Ketcher, Nellie Adamski, Ann Zakryk, Janet Nash and Helen Gorecki.



A memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be announced.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Ann's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504. Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

