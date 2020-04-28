|
|
Mary A. Avasine, 96, a lifelong resident of Olyphant, passed away on Friday, April 24, at the Forest City Nursing Center. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Michael P. Avasine.
Surviving are three children, Marie Gulbin, of Union Dale; Joseph (Carol) Avaschieri, of Dickson City; and Marlene Yzenas, of Olyphant. She leaves behind eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Krowiak (John), of Endwell, N.Y.
Mary was also preceded in death by three brothers, Frank and Vince Orlowski, and Stanley Bernatowicz.
Mary retired at age 60 from P&G Pants Factory but loved being a wife and mother most of all; she was an exceptional cook and baker and did a variety of hand crafts and particularly enjoyed crocheting. She had a love of animals, both great and small, from a very young age. Her cat Mandy brought much joy to her in her senior years.
Mary was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Parish (St. Patrick's Church) in Olyphant.
Because of public health restrictions, Mary will have a memorial Mass at a later date to be announced. Mary's favorite charity was St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. The family requests memorial donations go to St. Francis.
Arrangements by the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020