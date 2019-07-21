Mary A. Dugan, 93, of Ledgedale, passed away Friday, July 19, after a brief illness. Her husband of 38 years, Raymond Dugan, died in 1986.



Born in Ledgedale, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Brink Cawley. She graduated from Hawley High School class of 1944. She moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she met the love of her life, Raymond, and they married in 1948. Mary retired after a long career with the NYC Board of Education and moved back to her beloved Ledgedale. She became a very active member of St. Mary's Church, where you would often see her on the altar as a lector or working one of the many bake sales. She was a member of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society and a former member of the Hamlin Senior Center.



Mary is survived by daughters, Jane Gilpin, of Ledgedale; Kathleen Agostino, of West Islip; and Mary Dugan, of Ledgedale; sons, Michael Dugan; Kevin Dugan, of Ledgedale; and Patrick Dugan; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, John, James, Joseph, Edward and Matthew Cawley; sisters, Ruth Monk and Katherine Zelinski; sons-in-law, Cy Gilpin and Frank Agostino; and daughter-in-law, Karen Dugan.



Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 305 St. Mary's Church Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy.



All attending the Mass are invited to go directly to the church. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Mary's honor be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.



For directions, to share a memory or leave your condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 21, 2019