Mary A. Galati Trunzo Obituary

Mary A. Galati Trunzo, 98, of Carbondale, died Friday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. Her husband was the late Carmen Trunzo.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Joseph and Antonia Mangiardo Galati, Mary enjoyed shopping, cooking, going to lunch, getting her hair and nails done and a Dunkin Donuts coffee.

Surviving are a daughter, Carleen Winters and husband, Phil, Carbondale; a grandson, Carmen Winters and wife, Jessica, Exeter; two granddaughters, Amanda Imperiale and husband, Chris, Carbondale; Natalie Aniska and husband, Josh, Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Anthony Imperiale, Jack and Charlie Winters; a sister, Catherine Arthur and husband, Edward, Greenfield Twp.; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Russell, Salvatore, Dominic, Michael, Angelo and Anthony Galati; and Delores McAndrew.

The funeral will be Monday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to church.

The family will receive friends today at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church. Please limit conversation at the funeral home so all attendees have an opportunity to offer condolences. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.


