Mary A. Hollenbeck, 95, Carbondale, died Saturday at the Carbondale Nursing Center. She was the widow of G. Norris Hollenbeck, who died in 1983.



Born in Dickson City, the daughter of the late Fred and Margaret Moon Brownell, she was a graduate of Scott Twp. High School and attended Scranton Lackawanna Business College.



Mary was a homemaker and also helped her husband with the family auto-body shop. She enjoyed bowling in the ladies night bowling league and going for pie and coffee at the Gourmet Restaurant, Chinchilla. She was a member of the Berean Baptist Church, Carbondale. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Surviving are three sons, Dean R., Peckville; Gary E., Lenoxville; and Thomas M. and wife, Marie, Carbondale; a sister, Janet Zehnal, Florida; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Norris G. Hollenbeck Jr.



A memorial service will be Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in the Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 62 N. Main St., Carbondale, by the Rev. John McCarty, pastor of the Berean Baptist Church. Interment will be in Clifford Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 1 to service time.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Berean Baptist Church, 33 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.



