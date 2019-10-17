|
Mary A. Mackrell of Marathon, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Oct. 12. She was the daughter of the late John Tomczyk and Karolina Tomczyk Kostowicz.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 58 years and the love of her life, Ervin T. Mackrell Sr., who died in 2017. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Tomczyk and Anna Mickelson; and three brothers, Frank, John and Joseph Tomczyk.
Surviving are a son, Ervin Mackrell Jr., Marathon; daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and William DeVaul Jr., Endicott, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Heather (Arthur) Davis, Homer, N.Y.; Cassandra Mackrell, Pitcher, N.Y.; Ervin Mackrell III, Marathon, a sister, Helen (Raymond) Gvodas, Dallas, Pa.; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A devout Catholic, she was a member of the Catholic Community of St. Stephen's-St. Patrick's Church.
Mary was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. She was a remarkable cook and loved canning and freezing. Her greatest joy was cooking and baking for her family and friends.
A special thank you to Sue Hunt, Kelly Nicholson, Marlene Silba and Cathy Whritenour for the compassionate care they provided.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, Marathon, followed by Mass at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be made at www.sunsetmemorialservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 17, 2019