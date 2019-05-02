Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Patrick. View Sign Service Information Louis M Margotta Funeral Home 511 Church St Jessup , PA 18434 (570)-489-2230 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary A. Patrick, 93, of Jessup, died Monday afternoon at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., Scranton.



Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Katrina Gorol Patrick. After the death of her mother, she was raised by Anna Gripp Patrick, whom she considered her second mother. She was a graduate of St. Michael's Parochial School and Jessup High School. She received a degree in licensed practical nursing from Mercidian School of Practical Nursing in Scranton and worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Scranton and Mercy Hospital until her retirement. She was a member of St. Michael's Church, Queen of Angels Parish, where she was very active within the church and was especially fond of making potato pancakes at the legendary church picnics held in the streets of Jessup.



She was a caring nurse who throughout her life helped her family, her friends and her neighbors with any and all medical problems.



She is survived by many nieces and nephews including her caregiver, Barbara Wasilchak, Jessup; Joanne Ilnicki, Jessup; Dr. Michele Gripp Patrician, Clarks Summit; Susan Norman, Idaho; Kevin Patrick, Levittown; and Robert Gripp, Chicago; and a sister-in-law, Emily Gripp, Jessup.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Peter, Joseph, John and Michael; and a sister, Catherine.



The funeral will be held Friday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.



Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 at the funeral home. For online condolences, go to

