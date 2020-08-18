Home

Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Mary A. Philbin Obituary

Mary A. Philbin, 83, of Washington West Apartments, formerly of Minooka, died Tuesday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born in the Minooka section of Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Golden Philbin. Mary was a lifelong member of Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church. She enjoyed adult coloring books, crafts and her trips to the casino. Mary always looked forward to spending time with family and friends, which she had many from childhood to her more recent dear friends.

Surviving are a nieces, Cathy Soltis and husband, Michael, Old Forge; and LuAnn Bartosch and husband, Larry. Colorado Springs, Colo.; great-nieces, Lyndsay Soltis and Sarah Bartosch Courier; in addition to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a great-great-niece.   

She was preceded in death by a brothers, Joseph, Martin and infant brother John; two sisters, Elizabeth Juliano and Margaret Scholz; and a niece, Susan Philbin.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a blessing service at 1 p.m. by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Minooka.

