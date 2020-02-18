|
Mary A. "Marion" Rasieleski, 94, surrounded by her family, passed away after a brief illness early Sunday morning at her home in Wilton, Conn. She was the widow of Theodore Rasieleski, who passed away in 1986. She was born and raised in Scranton and was the daughter of the late John and Helen Dunn Hogan. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She left Scranton in 1950 after marrying her one and only Ted.
She became an Air Force wife for the next 20 years. Together they traveled across the United States, living on Air Force bases in Delaware, Massachusetts, Virginia, Georgia, Washington, Hawaii and Maine. She had various jobs on the Air Force bases working at the Air Force Base Exchange.
She was also a Revlon beauty consultant and buyer while living in Massachusetts.
After her husband's retirement, they decided to come back home to Scranton to raise their daughter, Jackie. She was a stay-at-home mom who did everything possible to make sure her daughter had a wonderful upbringing.
She was a marvelous grandmother to her three grandchildren and enjoyed traveling to the New England states to see them. She also enjoyed frequent visits from her grandchildren while she lived in Scranton. Her favorite thing to do was order Pappas Pizza during their visits.
Marion enjoyed parties and family gatherings. She was often the last one up at the end of the night even at age 93.
After much convincing, she spent her last two years of her life living in Connecticut close to her daughter at Brookdale Senior Living. While living there she made many new friends and became an Ambassador of Brookdale, using her apartment as a model and having lunch with potential residents. She was a true advocate for senior living. She enjoyed beading, painting, sing-a-longs and her favorite, bingo.
The family would like to thank all of the extended family and friends that reached out with phone calls and visits over this brief period. Marion loved visitors.
The family would also like to thank the staff of Brookdale and Quality Care for their kindness and compassion.
Surviving are her daughter and caregiver, Jacquelyn Dionne and her husband, John, of Westport, Conn.; grandchildren, Courtney, of New York City; and Kristen and Jonathan, of Westport, Conn.; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Jean Warburton, Helen Sparrow, Joan Hogan, Dorothy Joyce and Kay Judge; and a brother, John Hogan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton.
All attending the Mass are invited to go directly to the church.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 18, 2020