|
|
Mary A. Ruzbarsky, 94, Dunmore, died Wednesday in Lookabout Manor, Westminster, Md. She was the widow of Joseph J. Ruzbarsky, who died Aug. 9, 2009.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Pasko Tuly.
Mary was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of the former All Saints Church, Dunmore, now Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.
A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was dedicated to her family. She was an avid flower gardener and an excellent cook.
She will be dearly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
Surviving are a daughter, Christine Hopkins and husband, John, Throop; two sons, Dr. Joseph Ruzbarsky and wife, Phyllis, Clarks Summit; and Dr. Philip Ruzbarsky and wife, Sunny, Westminster, Md.; six grandchildren, Dr. Allison Yingling and husband, Dr. Christopher Yingling; Tracey Royo and husband, Dr. Marc Royo; Emily Alexander and husband, attorney Theodore Alexander; Dr. Joseph Ruzbarsky, Philip Ruzbarsky and wife, Haley; and Susannah Ruzbarsky and husband, Alexander Laslett; five great-grandchildren, Vivian and Elle Yingling, Lila and Dean Royo, Reagan Ruzbarsky; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Skibinski.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Hollisterville. Family and friends may call Sunday at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m.
Preferred memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509-1599.
To offer an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019