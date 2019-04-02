Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Valvano. View Sign

Mary Ann (Gallucci) Valvano, 90, a lifelong resident of Dunmore, passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous journey through the stages of Alzheimer's disease. She was married to John J. Valvano for 65 years prior to his passing on Jan. 2, and is now reunited with him.



Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Felicia (Petrillo) Gallucci. She was a lifelong member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. She was born one of eight sisters and took great pride in raising her six sons. Two sisters, Mary Anne and Anne Marie, died in childhood. In addition to being a homemaker and raising six children, she also was a highly skilled seamstress who worked in the local garment industry. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



Mary continued a longstanding family tradition of preparing Sunday dinners for her entire family. She was also a talented baker and everyone looked forward to their delivery of her homemade cookies during the holiday seasons. She enjoyed music, especially Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and polkas, as well as working on her word-search puzzle books. Mary always welcomed visitors and friends of her sons to her home and none ever left the table without enjoying some of her homemade food and cookies. She looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed babysitting for all of her grandchildren.



Her family would like to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Salvatore Lawrence and staff member Julie, Telespond Senior Services, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, sisters Tina Lucas and Carmella Aten, Marcie Williams and Patti Ephault for their loving care in her last years. Most especially, the family expresses heartfelt gratitude to her oldest son, Vito, who acted as her primary caregiver for countless years in keeping her at home until the time of her passing. Mary remained in the home that she and her husband built over 50 years ago to raise her family. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends, as well as her daily friends at Burger King and McDonalds.



She is survived by six sons, Vito G. Valvano, Dunmore; John J. Valvano and wife, Diane, Colorado; Anthony S. Valvano, Dunmore; Nicholas C. Valvano and wife, Claire, New Jersey; Paul D. Valvano and wife, Michelle, Dunmore; and attorney Guy N. Valvano and wife, Kellie, Dunmore; grandchildren James, Matthew, Brooke, Charles and Madolyn. She is also survived by sisters, Christina Lucas and husband, Joseph; Ann Covey and husband, Donald; Carmella Aten; brother-in-law, Anthony Karwoski; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Angeline Boniello and Lucy Karwoski; and brothers-in-law, Frank Boniello, Gordon Aten and Guy T. Valvano.



The funeral will be Thursday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Michael's Cemetery in Dunmore.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Telespond Senior Services, 1200 Saginaw St., Scranton, PA 18505; SS. Anthony & Rocco Parish; or to a charity of the donor's choosing.



