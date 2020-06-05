Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Mary Zanghi
Mary A. Zanghi

Mary A. Zanghi Obituary
Mary A. Zanghi (Ware), 86, passed away Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at Allied Service Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. She shared 67 years of marriage with her best friend and lifelong husband, Mike Zanghi, who still resides at their home.

Together they had three children, Michael, Jackie and Daria. From their children they were blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Joan and Betty; and one brother, Jimmy.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020
