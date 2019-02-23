Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. (Molly) Zavacky. View Sign

Mary A. (Molly) Zavacky, 91, of Simpson, departed this life on Feb. 21,2019. Her husband of 67 years, Joseph, passed away in 2018. Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late George and Kathryn Homets Falong. She was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson.



Molly worked as a waitress in the Catskills Mountains from the early age of 14. She was a dining room captain at the Windsor and Brown's Hotel in the Catskills Mountains of New York before her retirement. She was a member of St. Michael's Church/St. Rose Parish, Simpson, where she served as a lector and was a member of the Christian Mother's Society. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 4712, Simpson, the Ideal Club and Fell Twp. Golden Age Club.



Molly was a kind, loving person who was always willing to help others. She enjoyed entertaining, baking and being outdoors working in her yard. Her greatest joy in life was being Grammy to her grandsons.



She is survived by a daughter, Sherry and husband, John Farber, Somers Point, N.J.; two grandsons, Elliot; and Eric and wife, Danielle; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Thaddeus Falong; and three sisters, Ann Casella, Rita Frekey and Evelyn Goodman.



The funeral will be Monday from the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.



Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.



