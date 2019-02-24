Mary Alice O'Boyle

Obituary
Mary Alice O'Boyle, 93, formerly of Scranton, died Jan. 29 at her home in Granbury, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mary Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church at 10 a.m. on April 29. Complete obituary details will be in The Times-Tribune on April 24.

Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc.
Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-6416
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2019
