Mary Alice O'Boyle, 93, died Jan. 29 at her home in Granbury, near Fort Worth, Texas.



Born on March 1, 1925, in her beloved hometown of Scranton, to the late Rose and Leo O'Boyle, after moving to the West Coast in 1960, she gained success in her professional career as a cost analyst in the space industry at Aerojet Electro Systems in Irwindale, Calif. After retirement, in 1987, she moved to Mesa, Ariz., and was heavily involved in the local community, working with the Knights of Columbus, and was also an active member at her church.



In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends and spending her time with family.



She is survived by her younger sister, Catherine May; her closest nephews and nieces, Robert Shevlin, Thomas Shevlin, Christopher Shevlin, Alice Benson and Mary Emma Schmelzle; and her other dearly loved family members.



She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Shevlin, Rose Sailor and Ann Costello; and her brother, Anthony O'Boyle.



The funeral will be Monday, April 29, with Mass of Christian Burial at Mary Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Sunday, April 28, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.



To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

