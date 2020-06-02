|
|
Mary Ann Ash, 79, formerly of Scranton and Tyler Hill, died Sunday surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert V. Ash Jr.
Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Edward and Rita O'Malley Jeffries, she was a graduate of Moosic High School. When her children were grown, she was employed as a secretary/receptionist at several Scranton area businesses. She was a member of St. Ann's Basilica and enjoyed lunch dates with the ladies of the Honesdale Red Hat Society. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. The world seems much smaller now without her.
Also surviving are three children, Dawn Ferguson and husband, David, Herrick Center; Robert E. Ash and wife, Lisa, Scranton; Debra Wilk and husband, Dennis, Hughestown; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Montella and his office staff as well as Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care, compassion and support during her final days.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be no public viewing. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held Thursday in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Ann's Basilica. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020