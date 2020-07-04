Home

Menke Funeral Home
Mary Ann "Margie" Baryla

Mary Ann "Margie" Baryla Obituary

Mary Ann "Margie" Baryla, 88, Glendale, Ariz., passed away on June 29 in Hospice at Banner Thunderbird after a brief illness.

She was born in Plains, Pa., but spent most of her life in Scranton, Pa. Margie could often be seen taking care of customers at the family grocery store, Baryla's EZ Shop, with her husband of 65 years, Ed, who preceded her in death in 2018.

Margie is survived by her children and their spouses, Mary Walters (Dale) of Phoenix, Ariz.; Edward Baryla of Johnson City, Tenn.; Michael Baryla (Mary Saikley) of Cary, N.C.; Robert Baryla (Deanna Ikeya) of Glendale, Ariz.; Joanne Baryla of Naples, Fla.; and David Baryla of Chandler, Ariz. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Baryla of Charlotte, N.C.; and Morgan Danford (James) of Wendell, N.C. Margie has several surviving siblings, Stanley Swiecicki (Nancy), Robert Swiecicki (Irmgard) and Genevieve Kazda; and many nieces and nephews.

Margie will be interred next to Ed at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements are being handled through Menke Funeral Home of Sun City, Ariz. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.


