Mary Ann Becchetti, 65, Dunmore, died Sunday, on Father's Day, in Dunmore Health Care Center.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Ann Bonavoglia Becchetti, Dunmore, and the late Frederick Becchetti Sr., she was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, in Dunmore, as well as ARC of Lackawanna County, where she was always happy to be with family and friends.
She enjoyed swimming and bowling and loved children and animals. She was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt, who will be missed.
Also surviving are her brothers, Frederick Jr. and wife, Lorraine; and Thomas and wife, Theresa, all of Dunmore; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held in the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, Dunmore, with interment in Dunmore Cemetery.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on June 22, 2019