Mary Ann Bonacci, 90, of East Berlin, Conn., formerly of Carbondale, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 4, after a brief illness. Her husband of 67 years, Joseph Bonacci, died in 2013.



Born in Carbondale on Nov. 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Caroline Arcuri. She was a lifelong resident of Carbondale, moving to Connecticut in July 2015 to be closer her family.



She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1946. She also graduated from Sully's School of Cosmetology. She was a licensed hairdresser for more than 50 years, beginning in her father's shop on Eighth Avenue, then operating her own shop on Salem Avenue from 1952-1985. Her loyal clients were with her for most of her career. She was a member of the Professional Hairstylist's Club of Carbondale, serving as president from 1974-1975.



She lived a full life, enjoying her home and especially the gift of oil painting. She had created many beautiful paintings, which her family treasures. Her prized possession was her Maltese dog, Sugar, who she had for 17 years.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Jonathan Arthur, Newington, Conn.; two grandsons, Dr. Sean McGlew, Boston, Mass.; and Ryan McGlew and his wife, Ava, Southington, Conn.; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Marie McGlew and Joseph Ryan McGlew, both of Southington, Conn.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Gillott and Dorothy Mancuso, both of Carbondale.



The family would like to thank the staff on North 3 and the Hospice Unit at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, in New Britain for their love and support. Also, thanks to Dr. Shovendra Gautam and Dr. Paresh Patel for their patience and kindness toward mom, and the staff at Worthington Manor in East Berlin, Conn., for making her feel at home the past year and a half. In addition, the family would like to thank Carolyn and James at Berlin Memorial Funeral Home for their kindness and compassion.



Per Mary Ann's request, there will be no viewing. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill, Pa.



Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.

