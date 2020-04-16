Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Mary Ann Bryndza

Mary Ann Bryndza Obituary
Mary Ann Bryndza, 94, of Peckville, died Sunday, four days before her 95th birthday. She was the wife of John Bryndza, who died in 1999.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Frances Stefanovich Walvkiewicz. She had been employed at General Dynamics before retirement.

Surviving are sons, Gerald J. Bryndza, Peckville, and Daniel Joseph Bryndza, Daleville; two grandsons and two great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters and five brothers.

A private interment in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Minooka, will be held. Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020
