Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Mary Ann Carlo


1956 - 2020
Mary Ann Carlo Obituary
Mary Ann Carlo of Olyphant passed away peacefully on Friday after more than a yearlong battle with cancer.

She was born Mary Ann Elissia Klem on Dec. 22, 1956, in Waverly, N.Y., to parents, the late Stephen and Marion Avery Klem.

Mary Ann would have celebrated her 18th year wedding anniversary with her husband, Anthony Carlo, this August. She was a retired bartender and a longtime member of the VFW Shopa Davey Post 6082 in Peckville, and a member of its Ladies Auxiliary.

Mary Ann is survived by daughters, Christine Kennedy and husband, Stephen, Baltimore, Md.; and Brittany Williams, Olyphant; a son, Jerry Gardecki and wife, Nikki, Roaring Brook Twp.; and four grandchildren, Colin and Chase Gardecki, Allison Estrella and Ryan Thomas, who she had custody of and was her pride and joy; four siblings, Raymond Carpenter, in Alabama; Stephen Klem, in Texas; Jolee Wratten, in Maryland; and Patricia Guduay, in Waverly, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Carpenter.

Because of restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To offer the family an online condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 25, 2020
