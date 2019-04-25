Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Cetta Walsh. View Sign Service Information Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home 1030 N Main Ave Scranton , PA 18508 (570)-344-6512 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Cetta Walsh, a lifetime resident of Scranton, died Tuesday, April 23, at home surrounded by all her family, following a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald. Together, they would have been married 66 years this month.



As a family, they attended Holy Rosary, Mary Mother of God Parish, where Mary Ann showed her love for Jesus Christ by her loving, compassionate care for others. All knew of her constant kindness and generosity, as she opened her home to all of our friends, and her heart to all of her family.



Daughter of Albert and Susan Cetta, Mary Ann grew up in the Green Ridge section of Scranton with her brother, Albert, and cousins, Carmella and Robert. As a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Mary Ann, as a cheerleader, was chosen to be the first-ever Red Raider Indian. Her spirit for her school, as well as for her husband, a four letterman athlete, was a passion and a joy throughout her high school career, as well as later in her life, as she shared her memories with her children and grandchildren. During high school, Mary Ann loved to go to dances at the Green Ridge Canteen, St. Mary's Center and the YMCA. After graduating from high school, Mary Ann worked at the Globe, Dupont Dynamite Co. and, later, at the Cultural Arts Center as a costume stagehand. She was a member of the Scranton Firefighter's Women's Auxiliary, where she met lifetime friends, and the Scranton Cheerleader Club, where she continued her friendship with her fellow cheerleaders. Her lifetime career was her family, as she gave each member love, support and encouragement.



Teaching by example, Mary Ann loved all animals, especially dogs, donated to countless charities and supported her parents, showing all her children what it means to be a family. Her children learned to love holidays and take vacations as a family to places like Lake Winola, Ocean City, Md., and Ireland. Later in life, she traveled with her husband to firefighter conventions; Penn State, Notre Dame and Red Sox games; and casinos in Atlantic City; as well as Tannersville for shopping with her daughters. Any concert, game or graduation was where Mary Ann wanted to be for her children and grandchildren. During her entire life, the heart of the family, Mary Ann was the silent strength as she encouraged all of her children and grandchildren, as well as later, as she won her battle with stage-four breast cancer with no complaints.



The family would like to thank Melba Kraycer, Mary Ann's relative through marriage, for her constant loving care, given as only as a daughter would give her mother. The family's gratitude also extends to Laura, Sharon, Marie, Trish, Debbie and Nicole, for being special caregivers.



Also surviving are her brother, Albert Cetta; her children, Kathleen Walsh McIntyre and husband, William, Scranton; Donald J. Walsh, Scranton; Michael D. Walsh and wife, Mary Kate, Pittston; Mary Beth Walsh Kraycer and husband, Kenneth, Scranton; and Brian J. Walsh and wife, Lori E., Scranton; grandchildren, Bill; Kristen and husband, Vince; Meghan, Molly, Michael Patrick, Kelly, Kenny Jay, Brian Patrick and Katelyn; great-granddaughters, Gabriella and Elizabeth; nieces and nephews, Richard, Pamela, Elizabeth and Edward.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and her parents, Albert and Susan Cetta.



The funeral will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 416 William St., Scranton. All attending are kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Family and friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.



Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

Mary Ann Cetta Walsh, a lifetime resident of Scranton, died Tuesday, April 23, at home surrounded by all her family, following a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald. Together, they would have been married 66 years this month.As a family, they attended Holy Rosary, Mary Mother of God Parish, where Mary Ann showed her love for Jesus Christ by her loving, compassionate care for others. All knew of her constant kindness and generosity, as she opened her home to all of our friends, and her heart to all of her family.Daughter of Albert and Susan Cetta, Mary Ann grew up in the Green Ridge section of Scranton with her brother, Albert, and cousins, Carmella and Robert. As a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Mary Ann, as a cheerleader, was chosen to be the first-ever Red Raider Indian. Her spirit for her school, as well as for her husband, a four letterman athlete, was a passion and a joy throughout her high school career, as well as later in her life, as she shared her memories with her children and grandchildren. During high school, Mary Ann loved to go to dances at the Green Ridge Canteen, St. Mary's Center and the YMCA. After graduating from high school, Mary Ann worked at the Globe, Dupont Dynamite Co. and, later, at the Cultural Arts Center as a costume stagehand. She was a member of the Scranton Firefighter's Women's Auxiliary, where she met lifetime friends, and the Scranton Cheerleader Club, where she continued her friendship with her fellow cheerleaders. Her lifetime career was her family, as she gave each member love, support and encouragement.Teaching by example, Mary Ann loved all animals, especially dogs, donated to countless charities and supported her parents, showing all her children what it means to be a family. Her children learned to love holidays and take vacations as a family to places like Lake Winola, Ocean City, Md., and Ireland. Later in life, she traveled with her husband to firefighter conventions; Penn State, Notre Dame and Red Sox games; and casinos in Atlantic City; as well as Tannersville for shopping with her daughters. Any concert, game or graduation was where Mary Ann wanted to be for her children and grandchildren. During her entire life, the heart of the family, Mary Ann was the silent strength as she encouraged all of her children and grandchildren, as well as later, as she won her battle with stage-four breast cancer with no complaints.The family would like to thank Melba Kraycer, Mary Ann's relative through marriage, for her constant loving care, given as only as a daughter would give her mother. The family's gratitude also extends to Laura, Sharon, Marie, Trish, Debbie and Nicole, for being special caregivers.Also surviving are her brother, Albert Cetta; her children, Kathleen Walsh McIntyre and husband, William, Scranton; Donald J. Walsh, Scranton; Michael D. Walsh and wife, Mary Kate, Pittston; Mary Beth Walsh Kraycer and husband, Kenneth, Scranton; and Brian J. Walsh and wife, Lori E., Scranton; grandchildren, Bill; Kristen and husband, Vince; Meghan, Molly, Michael Patrick, Kelly, Kenny Jay, Brian Patrick and Katelyn; great-granddaughters, Gabriella and Elizabeth; nieces and nephews, Richard, Pamela, Elizabeth and Edward.She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and her parents, Albert and Susan Cetta.The funeral will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 416 William St., Scranton. All attending are kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.Family and friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.