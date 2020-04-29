|
Mary Ann Cunion, 78, of Scranton, passed away Sunday afternoon at Allied Services Hospice after a lengthy illness.
Born in Olyphant on Aug. 15, 1941, daughter of the late Helen Krystyniak Volpe and the late Frank Volpe, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School and Empire Beauty School, and was of the Catholic faith. Mary Ann, always a beautiful and fashionable woman, was a practicing beautician in her early years, and before her long illness, a home health companion.
She is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline and husband, Robert Hunt; son-in-law, Jeffrey King; grandchildren, Julianne Hunt and Justin King, all of Scott Twp.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Marie King; and two sisters, Rose Marie Pompey and Bernadine Wallace.
The family would like to thank the entire staff on the third floor at Allied Skilled Nursing and Allied Services Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care of Mary Ann throughout her stay, and at the end of her life.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; and/or SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, PA 18447.
Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private with interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely. Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020