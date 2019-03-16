Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Derenick. View Sign

Mary Ann Blishak Deren­ick, 95, of Taylor, entered into eternal rest with her family by her side on Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Michael and Anna Smar Blishak, Mary Ann worked as a machine operator for many years at Brooks Manufacturing. She was a parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor. Her family was the center of her life, and she was a devoted mother and grandmother. Throughout the years, Mary Ann was a wonderful cook, always preparing a dish for her family, a neighbor or someone in need. She had an immense impact on those she met throughout her life. Always putting others before herself, Mary Ann had an innate ability to make even strangers feel at ease around her, and always made sure others' needs were always taken care of, even if it meant to her own detriment.



Surviving are a son, Stephen Jr. and wife, Linda, Scranton; two daughters, Mary Ann Rey and husband, Chester, Clinton, N.Y.; and Margaret Wiorkowski and husband, Robert, Taylor; eight grandchildren, Kimberly (Robert) Collins, Stephen A. (Leslie) Derenick, Melanie (Phil) Defazio, Robin Vellis, Michelle Derenick-Morell, Kari (Tony) Machelli, Scott (Jessica) Rey and Jason (Valerie) Derenick; 18 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a special nephew, whom she raised, John "Buddy" Derenick; and special thank you to her caregiver, Bonnie Kime, both of Taylor.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Sr.; her daughter, Helen; a sister, Irene Milenkiewicz; brothers, Michael, Edward and John; and niece, Ann Fiorentini.



The Derenick family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, who brought peace and dignity to their mother in her final days.



Family and friends are invited to attend Mary Ann's funeral, which will begin on Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10 a.m. in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Mary Ann Blishak Deren­ick, 95, of Taylor, entered into eternal rest with her family by her side on Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Michael and Anna Smar Blishak, Mary Ann worked as a machine operator for many years at Brooks Manufacturing. She was a parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor. Her family was the center of her life, and she was a devoted mother and grandmother. Throughout the years, Mary Ann was a wonderful cook, always preparing a dish for her family, a neighbor or someone in need. She had an immense impact on those she met throughout her life. Always putting others before herself, Mary Ann had an innate ability to make even strangers feel at ease around her, and always made sure others' needs were always taken care of, even if it meant to her own detriment.Surviving are a son, Stephen Jr. and wife, Linda, Scranton; two daughters, Mary Ann Rey and husband, Chester, Clinton, N.Y.; and Margaret Wiorkowski and husband, Robert, Taylor; eight grandchildren, Kimberly (Robert) Collins, Stephen A. (Leslie) Derenick, Melanie (Phil) Defazio, Robin Vellis, Michelle Derenick-Morell, Kari (Tony) Machelli, Scott (Jessica) Rey and Jason (Valerie) Derenick; 18 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a special nephew, whom she raised, John "Buddy" Derenick; and special thank you to her caregiver, Bonnie Kime, both of Taylor.She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Sr.; her daughter, Helen; a sister, Irene Milenkiewicz; brothers, Michael, Edward and John; and niece, Ann Fiorentini.The Derenick family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, who brought peace and dignity to their mother in her final days.Family and friends are invited to attend Mary Ann's funeral, which will begin on Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10 a.m. in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.Friends may call Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Funeral Home Semian Funeral Home

704 Union St

Taylor , PA 18517

(570) 562-3530 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close