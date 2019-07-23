Mary Ann Gardus, 83, of Whites Crossing, died Sunday at home. She was the wife of John D. Gardus. The couple had been married for 60 years.



Born in Jermyn, daughter of the late Peter and Anna Petrulak Krehel, she was a graduate of Jermyn High School. Mary Ann had been employed in the area garment industry retiring from G & S Fashions, Carbondale. She was a member of St. Michael's Church, St. Rose Parish.



Mary Ann enjoyed playing cards, trips to the casinos and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is also survived by three children, Patricia Gardus, Simpson; John Gardus Jr. and wife, Linda, Allentown; and Melissa and husband, Frank Regal, Richmondale; eight grandchildren, Michael Jr. and Nicholas Norella, John III, Scott, Ryan and Kelly Gardus, Frank Jr. and Oliva Regal; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Jacob and Brody; a brother, John Krehel and wife, Joyce, Throop; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor; and a brother, Nick.



The funeral will be Thursday from the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.



Friends may call Thursday from 9 to 10:30 at the funeral home. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 23, 2019